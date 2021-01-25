KeyCorp Increases Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $43.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.