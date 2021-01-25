Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.84 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

