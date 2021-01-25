Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 159.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

