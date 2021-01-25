Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $132.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

