KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $3.50 million and $228,995.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00125786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00268741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00037040 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 937,916,400 tokens. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance.

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

