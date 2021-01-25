King DAG Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.77 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One King DAG token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $12.77 million and $1.61 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00126777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037692 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

