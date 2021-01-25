Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Down 6.7%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares were down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 1,651,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,361,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $373.36 million, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

