KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

KKR opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 91,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

