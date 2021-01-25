Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO Sells $101,365.95 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -497.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Knowles by 36.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Knowles by 8.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

