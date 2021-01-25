Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 235,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.