Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ADRNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.75 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.