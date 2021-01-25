Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.10 ($56.59).

PHIA has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

