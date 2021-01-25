Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Sneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $51,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $4.48 on Monday. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $381.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

