Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 1,929 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 114,905 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 712,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

