Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires New Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $18.63 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.25 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITRN shares. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

