Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $252.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.84. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.66.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

