Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys Shares of 21,823 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 459.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 143.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

URGN opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

