Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE opened at $122.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

