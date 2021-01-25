Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 35,403 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,403 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $94.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

