Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 1,114 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $202.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

