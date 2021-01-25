Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 1,247 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,569,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

NYSE MA opened at $328.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

