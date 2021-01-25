Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average is $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

