Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Foresight Autonomous were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their price target on Foresight Autonomous from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.96. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

