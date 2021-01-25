Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Increases Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF makes up about 2.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $29,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $121.11 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

