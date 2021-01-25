Krios (GIG) 1-Day Volume Tops $30.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Krios has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

