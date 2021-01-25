Kuende 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Kuende has a market capitalization of $283,618.43 and $50.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuende has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00768985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.12 or 0.04209132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende's total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for Kuende is kuende.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars.

