Kusama (KSM) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $869.80 million and $106.11 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for $102.69 or 0.00309268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00055027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00128024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00273466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

