Kwmg LLC Acquires 3,495 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

JNPR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,166. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.