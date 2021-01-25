Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 180,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 152,082 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.74. 4,492,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07.

