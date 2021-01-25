Kwmg LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kwmg LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.02. 3,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.03. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $269.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.