Kwmg LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.44. 67,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,416. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $246.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.46.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.502 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.