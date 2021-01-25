Kwmg LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

