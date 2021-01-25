L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $183.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

