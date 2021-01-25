Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $228.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $230.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

