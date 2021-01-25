Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.30 Million

Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce sales of $36.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $43.59 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $86.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $162.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.80 million to $169.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $171.87 million, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $175.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $494,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,070 shares of company stock worth $3,674,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after purchasing an additional 320,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. 1,509,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

