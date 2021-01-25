Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.54.

LRCX stock opened at $563.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

