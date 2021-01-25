Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 12.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.03. 887,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

