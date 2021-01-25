Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 946.25 ($12.36).

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 721 ($9.42). 220,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 720.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 735.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

