Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LSTR opened at $152.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

