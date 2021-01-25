Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. 16,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,957. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.