Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 173 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,746,000 after buying an additional 246,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,760,000 after buying an additional 86,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 234,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 53,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

