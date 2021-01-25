Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $360.99. 103,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,465. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.