Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

