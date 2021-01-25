Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.37 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 352,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,289. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.