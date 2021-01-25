Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.77 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Sysco by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 524,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,384 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $13,985,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $73.47. 82,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

