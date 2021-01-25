Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $324,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 26,335.1% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.22. 23,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,771. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,821.55 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.09 and its 200 day moving average is $296.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

