Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $381,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after purchasing an additional 315,426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.55. 20,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,512. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

