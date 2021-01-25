Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 439,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,317. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.