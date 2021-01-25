Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $62.30. 21,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.26.

