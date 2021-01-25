Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 157 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $391.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

